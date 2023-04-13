The crisis that has engulfed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State is far from over as a faction loyal to a former governor, Ibrahim Shema, has taken over the party’s secretariat.

The party has been divided into two factions; that of Mr Shema and Yakubu Lado, a former senator who was also the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 elections.

The acting chairman of the party loyal to Mr Shema, Salisu Uli, told reporters on Wednesday they were at the party’s secretariat following a court ruling that restrained the national headquarters from swearing in a caretaker committee in the state.

According to the court order seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the State Chief Judge, Musa Danladi – Abubakar, restrained the caretaker committee from running the affairs of the party.

“An order of interlocutory injunction hereby granted Restraining the first defendant/respondent (including all members of the Caretaker Committee) either by himself, his servants, agents or officers, privies from parading himself under any guise from running the affairs of the Katsina State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party Pending the hearing and determination of the instant Suit.

“That the applicants shall serve the respondents before the adjourned date of 1st of MAY, 2023 failing which the orders shall stand vacated,” a part of the court order said.

Despite the court order, which was given on the 6 April, the PDP went ahead to swear in Abdulrahman Usman as the caretaker committee chairman and 12 members and held a handover ceremony on 10 April.

We’ll conduct fresh congress

Briefing reporters, Mr Uli said the state High Court has vindicated their position that there was no need for a caretaker committee.

He said the current executive council members of the party were elected in 2020 and would be in office until 2024 but he is acting because the substantive chairman, Salisu Majigiri, resigned to contest for House of Representatives in 2023.

He blamed Mr Lado’s faction for creating the crisis in the PDP when he alleged they decided to appoint another acting chairman when he (Mr Uli) was officially appointed on acting capacity by the party by virtue of being the deputy chairman.

READ ALSO:

“This has arisen from the unconstitutional substantive appointment of Lawal Magaji Danbaci as state Chairman on 11th November, 2022 despite my acting appointment as Chairman constitutionally since 3rd April, 2022 which was formalized on 26th October, 2022 by the National Headquarters of the party,” he said.

In March, the State High Court nullified the appointment of Mr Danbaci (loyal to Mr Lado) and asked him to stop parading himself as the PDP’s acting chairman since Mr Uli was officially appointed in that capacity.

Following a continuation of crisis between the two factions, the national headquarters, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, sent a list of names to the state chapter, announcing the constitution of a caretaker committee to reconcile all warring factions.

“But we still went to court because we’re loyal citizens and with this order, we’ve come to continue running the affairs of the party,” Mr Uli said.

However, a member of the caretaker committee, Hamza Yunusa – Jibia, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone that they were not officially informed of any court order as of Wednesday night.

The crisis in the party began last year when Mr Lado, who was not Mr Shema’s candidate got the party’s ticket.

He also refused to take Mr Shema’s preferred candidate for the deputy governorship seat. Mr Shema and his loyalists withdrew from the campaign activities and alligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

