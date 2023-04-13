The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed three officers for the misuse of their firearms while escorting a singer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dauda Kahutu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the authorities arrested the officers attached to the singer, also known as Rarara for shooting their weapons indiscriminately at an event.

A viral video of the incident showed the police escorts attached to the singer shooting their weapons indiscriminately.

The shooting reportedly occurred while the singer’s fans followed him to his parked SUV hailing him in Hausa.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the police escorts on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Adejobi said the officers were dismissed after they were captured in the video firing their weapons indiscriminately.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, the officers were tried and found guilty of misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline and wastage of live ammunition.

Mr Adejobi identified the officers involved as Dahiru Shuaibu, an Inspector; Abdullahi Badamasi, a sergeant and Isah Danladi, also a sergeant.

“The punishment to the officers is to serve as a deterrent to others as the police will not tolerate any form of misconduct or unprofessionalism from any officer irrespective of his or her rank,” the police warned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

