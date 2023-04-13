Troops of Operation Forest Sanity arrested a suspect with a large quantity of ammunition in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced the development to reporters on Thursday.

He said the government was informed of the arrest by security agencies operating in the state.

Mr Aruwan said the suspect, Aminu Abdullahi, was arrested while conveying the large cache of ammunition around the troubled Polwire area in the Birnin Gwari council area.

“In another significant breakthrough, troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire in Birnin Gwari LGA.

“According to a report forwarded to the Kaduna State Government, the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities, and in the course of diligent checks stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.

“A search of the intercepted vehicle – a black Toyota Corolla – revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car.

“After a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities were recovered: 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition and 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition,” the official’s statement said.

Five empty AK-47 magazines were also recovered, and the driver of the vehicle, Mr Abdullahi, is in custody for further investigation, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Mr Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their proactiveness in denying bandits a major supply of ammunition meant to mete out more destruction and suffering.

The Governor warmly appreciated the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, One Division, T.A. Lagbaja, a major general, for the latest notable breakthrough recorded.

He charged the security forces to proceed with a thorough investigation of the arrested suspect and intensify efforts towards dismantling gun-running networks across the State and beyond.

The latest breakthrough by the security forces followed the killing of many suspected terrorists on Wednesday by the Air Components of Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigerian Airforce’s airstrike in the same Birnin Gwari area.

In Wednesday’s operation, the terrorists attacked Sabon Layi village in Birnin Gwari before they were engaged. They met their end in the hands of the Nigerian security forces who rushed to the area following a distress call.

Kaduna is one of the North-west states being troubled by non-state actors, killing and kidnapping residents for ransom.

Recent military offensives against terrorists is improving security across the state.

