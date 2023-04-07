Residents of communities in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state North-west Nigeria say more than 80 people were abducted by terrorists early Friday morning.

Residents who spoke to BBC Hausa service as monitored by PREMIUM TIMES said some of those abducted had gone to the bush around 7:45 a.m. to gather firewood for domestic purposes.

Others were working on their farmlands as rainy season begins.

“We were sitting between 8 o’clock in the morning when we heard that some of our youths who went to fetch firewood in the bush and those who have gone to clear their farmlands have been abducted by bandits,” a village elder whose name was not mentioned said in the Hausa language.

When asked the actual number of those taken, the elder said “it’s between 80 to 100”.

“Well, we can’t say the actual number of the victims now but we expect it to be between 80 and 100 of our people. Most of them are youths between teenage years and those who are in their twenties. There is one old man who is in his fifties. And there are others too. But the majority are young men and women,” he said.

The source, who spoke to BBC Hausa on behalf of the other residents said one person was seriously wounded and is being treated.

He said several others escaped being abducted and have been reunited with their families.

Another resident, who also didn’t give his name for security reasons said his son was among those abducted.

“I can’t say how many of them have been abducted but my son was taken. He went with my motorcycle and they’ve taken him with the motorcycle. I don’t know the actual number but they’re many including children and young people,” he said.

“My daughter was also abducted today,” a woman told the BBC Hausa. “My daughter is 15 years old and she was among those who went to fetch firewood for us…you know how the situation is..they went to fetch firewood but they’ve now been abducted.”

She said the people of the community immediately notified security agents stationed in the community but the terrorists had already left.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, didn’t respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the abduction.

Terorrists have continued to unleash mayhem on people of Zamfara State and other North-west and North-central states for over a decade.

