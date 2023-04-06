An All Progressives Congress (APC) support group has said that the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) is opposed to the zoning of the office of the Senate President by the North-west region because the party is afraid of Barau Jibrin, an APC senator aspiring for the seat.

The NNPP Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member-elect of the House of Representatives from Kano State, opined that a northern Muslim should not be allowed to become the senate president.

Mr Abdulmumin during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday said using the 1999 template, the next senate president should be from the South-east region.

But in a swift response, Muktar Gora, the chairman of ‘Rescue North-west APC’ said the NNPP’s spokesperson was merely expressing the party’s fear for the candidacy of Mr Jibrin.

Mr Gora said the NNPP in Kano is jittery because once Mr Jibrin becomes the Senate President, APC will become stronger in all states of the North-west while other parties like the NNPP will go into oblivion.

“NNPP will die a natural death in Kano. That is why the likes of Abdulmiminu Jibrin are making all these kinds of outrageous statements and by the grace of God, Mr Jibrin shall be the next president of the Senate,” Mr Gora said.

“The NNPP are once again bringing the issue of religion into the election of the Senate President. Nigerian have after the just concluded elections, gone beyond religion and primordial sentiment that the NNPP have given as a reason why the senate president should go to the Southeast.

“For the belief of the NNPP, the only way they can sustain their relevance in Kano is to dubiously deceive Nigerians using religious parameters to zone the senate president to the southeast in scuttling the chances of the must-qualify personality – Barau Jibrin – whose political career is getting brighten day by day.

“Even if the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives should replicate the 1999 template as suggested by the NNPP, the north-west region will still go home with the Senate President because the zone provided the highest number of votes for the President and Vice-President Elect Alhaji Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Senator Kashim Shettima, respectively, far ahead of the other political zones aspiring for the senate president’s seat.

“As faithful party men and women from the bottom, we saddled ourselves with the responsibility to intimate our party’s stakeholders across Nigeria of the tactics implored by the NNPP leadership in Kano to make sure Senator Barau Jibrin did not make it to the top and if he does, they have many mountains to climb and their chances further became slimmer and shrinking for the disappearance.

“Barau Jibrin is a party man. He is the only elected APC senator in Kano state. Zoning the senate president to the northwest and electing him as the senate president is the only way to go for the APC to maintain its stronghold and perform optimally in the subsequent elections which the NNPP are all after.

“The same Abdulmumin Jibrin who was appointed as NNPP campaign spokesperson but refused to act because of his disbelief in the chances of his political godfather, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has suddenly appeared to propagate against the good of the very people he claimed to be representing.

“On a final note, Abdulmumin Jibrin should learn from the experience of politicians who have attempted to use religion to achieve their political ends, he will join them in the bad book of history. They are ending up in peril. Worst of it again, Abdulmumin Jibrin will go down on record as a politician who was pushed against the larger interest of the people of the Kano state,” Mr Gora said.

