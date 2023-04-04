A magistrate court in Kano on Tuesday ordered the owner of a rooster notorious for its loud crows to slaughter it.

The court gave the order after two neighbours of the owner of the rooster filed a complaint with the court. They claimed the rooster’s relentless loud crows disturbs their sleep and peace of the neighbourhood.

The court located at Gidan Murtala ordered Isyaku Shu’aibu, the owner, to slaughter his rooster on Friday.

One of the plaintiffs, Yusuf Muhammed, of Ja’en quarters of Kano’s metropolis told the court that the rooster’s relentless crowing was an infringement of his right to a restful sleep.

While admitting his rooster’s knack for loud crows, Mr Shu’aibu prayed the court to stay the judgement until Friday.

The magistrate, Halima Wali, convinced by the complainants’ argument, ruled that the cock should be caged and slaughtered on Friday.

