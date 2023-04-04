Gunmen have kidnapped two members of the family of the village head of Nasarawa in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
Those kidnapped are his wife, Halima Kabiru, 38, and Dahiru Kabiru, who is 20 years old.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mamman Dauda, confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“On April 2, at about 12:45 a.m., we received information that
seven gunmen stormed the residence of the village head of Nasarawa and kidnapped his wife and son.
“The kidnappers took the victims to an unknown destination.
READ ALSO: Cash Crunch: Queues gradually disappear as bank ATMs dispense cash in Kano
“On receipt of the information, we immediately formed a rescue team in neighbouring Divisions. As we speak, the team is working assiduously to rescue the victims unhurt,” he said.
He described the incident as unfortunate but expressed confidence that the victims would be rescued and the abductors arrested.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999