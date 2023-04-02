Two female students of the Federal University, Gusau, in Zamfara State were abducted by terrorists who attacked hostels used by students staying off campus in the Sabon Gida area of the state’s capital on Sunday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the two students, whose names were only given as Maryam and Zainab, were abducted around 01:42 a.m.

Maryam and Zainab are students of Microbiology at the university and were in their room when the terrorists attacked the area.

The police command in the state has confirmed the abduction and said efforts are being made to rescue them.

Mohammed Shehu, the spokesperson of the police in the state, said in a statement that the state police commissioner, Kolo Yusuf, has ordered a tactical team to rescue the students.

“Information received by the Command indicated that On 2nd April 2023 at about 0100am, Armed bandits stormed Sabon Gida village in Bungudu LGA and broke into a rented female hostel of the university where they locked up the two (2) civilian guards and dispossessed them of their handsets and later abducted two (2) female students of Microbiology Department of the university,” Mr Shehu said.

Mr Shehu added that the command has deployed reinforcement to complement the ongoing search for the abductees.

Students in Zamfara and many other states in northern Nigeria have been at the receiving end of terrorists’ activities since at least 2014 when Boko Haram insurgents abducted over 200 girls students in Chibok, Borno state.

Ever since, terrorists, loosely called bandits in the North- west, have been attacking schools and abducting students, especially in Government Science Secondary school in Kankara Katsina state, Government Science College Kagara in Niger state, Government Girls Secondary school Jangebe in Zamfara State, College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Bakura, Zamfara state, Federal Government College Yauri in Kebbi State, Greenfield University Kaduna state and others.

