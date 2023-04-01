The Jigawa State High Court has sentenced three persons to death by hanging for kidnapping and armed robbery.

The court in a separate judgment also sentenced one Mustapha Isah to ten years imprisonment for sodomy.

The Judge, Mohammed Kaugama, convicted Suleiman Bello, Auwalu Muhammed and Yakubu Muhammed to death by hanging after finding them guilty of a nine count-charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and armed robbery with the use of firearms.

The defendants were found guilty of conspiring to kill one Audu Saje of Manda village in the Kaugama local government. The convicts also stole his motorcycle after killing him.

The court also found that during the robbery, the convicts abducted one Hadiza Abdullahi of Marma town in Kirikasamma local government area and subsequently requested N150 million ransom.

The spokesperson, Jigawa State Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba, said during a raid of the convicts’ hideout, three AK 47 riffles, one GPMG, nine magazines as well as 309 live ammunition, the sum of N2.7 million and a boxer motorcycle belonging to the late Mr Saje (the victim) was found in their possession.

“The Honourable judge, while delivering the judgment held that, the prosecution led by the Honourable Attorney-General of Jigawa State, Musa Aliyu had successfully proved the offences of Criminal Conspiracies to commit culpable homicide and armed robbery.

“And illegal possession of firearms against the 1st, 3rd and 4th Defendants, Suleiman Bello, Auwalu Muhammed and Yakubu Muhammed through circumstantial evidence of five witnesses that testified before the Court and the motorcycle of late Audu Saje found in their hideout camp.

“The 1st 2nd 3rd and 4th defendants have inter-alia been sentenced to death by hanging for the offence of Culpable Homicide under section 221(a) of the Penal Code Law of Jigawa State, death by hanging for the offence of Armed Robbery under section 1(2) of the Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Law of the Federation.

“And ten years imprisonment for the offence of Illegal possession of the firearms under section 3 (1) of the same law. The Court held further that, the Prosecution failed to prove the charge of abduction and theft against the Defendants”, Mrs Baba told reporters in Dutse, Jigawa State capital.

Sodomy

Meanwhile, another high court judge, Mohammed Sambo, sentenced Mr Isah a resident of Auramo Quarters, in Ringim Local Government to 10 years imprisonment for sodomy.

According to the state’s Ministry of Justice, the offence was punishable under section 4 (2) of the Penal Code, miscellaneous amendment Law of Jigawa State, 2014.

“The defendant was alleged to have lured an 11year old boy and assaulted him inside a shop. On arraignment, defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. In a bid to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant as required by the law, the prosecution called five witnesses who tendered four exhibits.

“The exhibits tendered included a medical report and confessional statements. At the close of the prosecution case, the defendant opened his defence and testified for himself as defence witness 1 and called one witness as defence witness 2 and closed his case”.

“While delivering the judgment on the 30th day of March 2023, the Judge Mr Sambo held that the Prosecution Counsel, Kabiru Abdullahi had proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt against the Defendant, thus, he was found guilty and jailed for ten years”, Ms Baba said.

