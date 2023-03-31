The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has asked the governor-elect of the state, Abba Yusuf, to exercise restraint in issuing public statements concerning executive powers as he is still the governor of the state until 29 May.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, on Friday.

The governor issued the statement in reaction to a statement credited to the governor-elect, warning individuals, groups and organisations undertaking construction on public places to desist from doing so.

On Thursday, Mr Yusuf warned individuals, groups, and other organisations that have ongoing construction in public places to stop further development on the properties.

“You are advised to discontinue any construction work on public land within and around the following: All schools in the State, all religious and cultural sites in the State, all hospitals in the State, all graveyards in the State, and along the city walls of Kano.

“You are also advised to discontinue the demolition of, and the construction on, all existing public buildings belonging to the government and people of Kano State.

“This Advisory is issued in the public interest, effective from today Thursday 30th March, 2023 till further notice. Any contravener does so at his/her own risk,” Mr Yusuf said.

Ganduje disagrees

But Mr Ganduje told the governor-elect that he has the power just like any other governor to allocate plots of land to interested persons and organisations.

“State governors wielded enormous powers to allocate plots and therefore every government has undertaken such exercise including the previous administration which the governor-elect had served,” Mr Ganduje said.

“That based on available records, the previous administration has made land allocation in some of the public places the governor-elect categorically mentioned which include the city wall – with allocation of land from ‘Kofar Nassarawa’ to ‘Kofar Mata’; shops at the ‘Kofar Mata’ Eid Prayer Ground facing the Orion Cinema and from Kofar Mata to ‘Yan yashi’ opposite the Eid Ground and from ‘Kofar Kabuga’ to ‘Kofar Famfo’ facing the old Campus of Bayero University.

“That the advisory issued by the governor-elect has generated a lot of tension in the state and advised him to desist from such in order to avoid causing confusion,” the Kano government said

The government also called on individuals and organisations who acquired land after following due process and procedures not to be threatened by the directive.

The governor-elect was a former commissioner of works under the administration of former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

I am still the governor

The statement said the action of the governor-elect amounts to jumping the gun by issuing directive on a government policy while the incumbent is yet to complete his term in office.

“As far as the division of power is concerned as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje remains the governor with executive powers until May 29 and reserves the right to carry out his functions in public interest even on the eve of his exit.

“Until he subscribes to the oath of office as governor in May 29, he remains what he is-a governor-elect and does not have the powers of the governor.

“All he can do is to reverse some of the actions taken by his predecessor when he assumes office if there is a valid reason to do so. No governor-elect has the constitutional or legal powers to determine the direction of a state until he is sworn in,” the statement added.

