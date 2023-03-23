The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a caretaker committee for the Katsina State Chapter, following the dissolution of the state executive committee.

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Thursday, saying that the committee was expected to run the affairs of the party in the state for a period not exceeding 90 days.

He said that the NWC approved the composition of the caretaker committee on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)E of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),

Ologunagba gave the names of the committee members to include Abdulrahman Usman, Chairman and Halima Zubairu Abdulhamid, Secretary.

Others were Nura Giwa, Haruna Jami, Lawal Safana, Sanusi Fari, Nura Kurfi, Sani Daba, Magajiya Lawal Matazu, Ado Turai, Hamza Jibia, Abdulhamid Danbatta and Aisha Ibrahim.

(NAN)

