The Kaduna State governor-elect, Uba Sani, has pledged to fulfill the promises made to the people during his campaign.
Mr Sani, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in his acceptance speech in Kaduna on Monday after he was declared winner of the election.
He thanked people of the state for reposing their confidence in him, assuring that he would not betray their trust.
Mr Sani, a serving senator for Kauna Central Senatorial District, commended the efforts of APC leaders at all levels for their commitment to ensure the success of the party.
He also thanked the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari for their support.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999