The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Sani, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.
The final result was announced at about 9 p.m. in Kaduna on Monday.
Mr Sani was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for Kaduna State and Vice-Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Lawal Bilbis.
Mr Sani polled a total of 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 719,196 votes.
READ ALSO: Kaduna Guber: Uba Sani invites challenger to work for APC’s victory in 2023
The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Jonathan Asake, came a distant third with 58,283 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, scored 21,405 votes.
Earlier, the PDP had rejected the results of some local governments including Lere, saying the announced result did not tally with what was uploaded on the INEC election portal, IReV.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999