The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Sani, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

The final result was announced at about 9 p.m. in Kaduna on Monday.

Mr Sani was declared the winner by the Returning Officer for Kaduna State and Vice-Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Lawal Bilbis.

Mr Sani polled a total of 730,002 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 719,196 votes.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Jonathan Asake, came a distant third with 58,283 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Suleiman Hunkuyi, scored 21,405 votes.

Earlier, the PDP had rejected the results of some local governments including Lere, saying the announced result did not tally with what was uploaded on the INEC election portal, IReV.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

