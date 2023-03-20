The All Progressives Congress (APC) was leading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election of Kaduna State after results from 22 local governments were announced on Monday.
The results announced at the INEC office in Kaduna showed the candidate of the APC, Uba Sani, leading with about 12,000 votes.
The collation was later suspended until 6 p.m. as officials awaited the result from Kudan, the last local government area/
Kaduna State has 23 local government areas. Mr Sani is the candidate for the APC and Isah Ashiru is the PDP candidate.
Meanwhile, the PDP has rejected the result of Lere Local Government Area, saying the figures did not tally with the result uploaded on the iRev Portal.
See results below
1 – Kaura LGA
APC: 7,748
LP: 12,950
NNPP: 618
PDP: 15,108
2 – Giwa LGA
APC: 30,773
LP: 221
NNPP: 547
PDP: 28,869
3 – Sanga LGA
APC: 12,338
LP: 2,135
NNPP: 457
PDP: 13,119
4 – Kajuru LGA
APC: 8,271
LP: 1,773
NNPP:982
PDP: 23,125
5 – Jaba LGA
APC:7,564
LP: 2,871
NNPP: 174
PDP: 14,616
6 – Makarfi LGA
APC: 25,670
LP: 278
NNPP: 532
PDP: 26,128
7 – IKARA LGA
APC – 29066
PDP – 28,612
LP – 692
NNPP – 550
8 – Jema’a LGA
APC 19,920
PDP 28,963
LP 6,017
NNPP 54
9 – Zangon Kataf
APC 11448
PDP 33185
LP 7377
NNPP 534
10 – Kauru
APC 26,915
PDP 26,342
LP 3,461
NNPP 455
11 – SOBA LGA
APC 27,235
PDP 30,874
Lp 457
NNPP 335
12 – SABON GARI LGA
APC 44,406
PDP 33,553
LP 972
NNPP 2706
13 – KUBAU LGA
APC 39,855
PDP 26,627
LP 604
NNPP 102
14 – ZARIA LGA
APC 78659
PDP 47091
LP 672
NNPP 2567
15 – Kaduna South LGA
APC 69170
PDP 42604
LP 2292
NNPP 1048
16 – Kaduna North LGA
APC 65,782
PDP 33120
LP 1042
NNPP 4307
17 – Chikun LGA
APC 19979
PDP 89946
LP 4770
NNPP 377
18 – IGABI LGA
APC 74,974
PDP 40,681
LP 1178
NNPP 1117
19 – Kagarko LGA
APC 18830
PDP 19991
LP 1530
NNPP 221
20 – KACHIA LGA
APC: 23,849
LP: 1,726
NNPP: 470
PDP: 27,491
21 – LERE LGA
APC: 45,823
LP: 4,321
NNPP:
PDP: 46,365
22 – B/GWARI LGA
APC: 20,627
LP: 37
NNPP: 726
PDP: 19,954
Collated Result Total
APC….708,906
PDP…695,924
