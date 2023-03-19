The police command in Kano State has arrested 161 persons including a member of the state’s House of Assembly, Isyaku Ali-Danja, for alleged electoral offences during Saturday’s Governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections.

Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, the state commissioner of police, said the suspects were arrested by a team of security operatives after they were engaged in electoral offences like vote-buying and destruction of election materials among others.

“The suspects include a member representing Gezawa Constituency, Isyaku Ali-Danja, who allegedly led thugs and attempted to attack the Gezawa Local Government Area INEC Collation Centre and the Police Divisional Office in Gezawa,” he said.

Mr Usaini-Gumel said the suspects would be arraigned in law courts as soon as the investigation was completed.

He said that a Special Investigation Team consisting of police officers, lawyers, prosecutors and trained investigators had been assembled by the command to speed up the investigation of the suspects as directed by the Inspector-General of Police.

Mr Usaini-Gumel assured residents of the state of their safety as the collation of election results continued.

“The command in conjunction with other security agencies has embarked on serious confidence-building patrol and show of force to surmount any likely emerging threat.

“We call on the peace-loving Kano State residents to continue to give maximum support and cooperation and avoid spreading fake news and hate speeches capable of disrupting the peace in the state.

“When results are announced avoid all forms of reckless celebrations that may likely cause death, injury or damage to property,” Usaini-Gumel said

