The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Nasir Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the House of Assembly election for the Daura State Constituency in Katsina State.

The Governorship and State House of Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.

The INEC Returning Officer, Emmanuel John, announced the result of the election on Sunday in Daura.

Mr Emmanuel said Mr Nasir scored 24,913 votes to defeat his main rival, Aliyu Mage of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 12,240 votes.

“Having polled the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Nasir Yahaya as the winner of the election in Daura constituency for Katsina State House of Assembly,” he added.

(NAN)

