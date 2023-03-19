The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Nasir Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the House of Assembly election for the Daura State Constituency in Katsina State.
The Governorship and State House of Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.
The INEC Returning Officer, Emmanuel John, announced the result of the election on Sunday in Daura.
Mr Emmanuel said Mr Nasir scored 24,913 votes to defeat his main rival, Aliyu Mage of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 12,240 votes.
ALSO READ: #NigeriaDecides2023: Final results of Katsina Governorship election as declared by INEC (LIVE UPDATES)
“Having polled the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Nasir Yahaya as the winner of the election in Daura constituency for Katsina State House of Assembly,” he added.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999