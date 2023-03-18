Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appreciated the general conduct of the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

Mr Tambuwal made the commendation shortly after he cast his vote at Community Girls’ Secondary School, Tambuwal, in Sokoto on Saturday.

According to the governor, the exercise is truly and generally secure and free of rancour.

“There is a lot of improvement when compared with the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should keep to its promise of ensuring all-inclusive election across the country.

“We were highly disappointed with the way INEC conducted the last elections in which the process experienced a lot of irregularities.

“Comparing with the current elections, the situation is highly different from the report we are receiving so far across the state,” he said.

Mr Tambuwal further added that if the situation was sustained to the end, the will of the people would truly prevail at the end of the exercise.

“The election materials arrived at most of the polling units on time and so far no issue of BVAS malpractice.

“However, the government needs to ensure the recruitment of more security personnel to address shortage of manpower in the country,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

