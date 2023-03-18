Accreditation and voting have commenced in Maradun, Zamfara, the home town of the state governor, Bello Matawalle, after security agents took about two hours to ensure orderliness due to the massive turnout of voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though election officials were at the various polling units in the town as early as 8:30 a.m., the large turnout of voters made it difficult for the exercise to commence.

Security agents, mostly personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Police Force had difficulty controlling voters, especially at PU 012 and PU 021.

The situation was the same at Shiya Rafi 005, with five polling units, which also witnessed a massive turnout of voters, mostly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The exercise commenced at about 10:40 a.m. in most polling units in the area.

Most of the voters who turned up to vote in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Maradun were women.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

