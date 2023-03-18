The Katsina Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned hoodlums and other detractors to stay off the state to allow peaceful elections to hold.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mohammed Tukur-Abdara, said this in a statement issued to journalists on Friday in Katsina.

Mr Tukur-Abdara said the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Jamilu Abdu-Indabawa, gave the warning to ensure a hitch-free governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

He said the command would not take it lightly with any person found trying to bring the process into disrepute and threaten the existing peace during the elections.

“Indabawa intends to build on the successes recorded during the Presidential and NASS elections with adequate arrangements to maintain law and order during the elections across the state.

“Over 2,000 operatives have been detailed for deployment in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force and other Security agencies across the state.

“The operatives include officers and men deployed to polling units and collation centres, armed operatives to guard INEC offices, critical national assets, patrols and undercover operatives for surveillance,” said Mr Tukur-Abdara.

The spokesperson said the command is also maintaining a fully coordinated emergency call centre with sister agencies to respond to any security breach during the election.

“The call centre can be reached through the following Numbers: 07088882268 and 08135277779,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

