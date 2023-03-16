The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Jigawa State, Aminu Ringim, has blamed security agencies in the state for the violent attacks and killings that took place during the campaign period

Mr Ringim raised the concern during the signing of a peace accord by major contestants in the gubernatorial election to be held on Saturday at the Jigawa State Police Command on Thursday afternoon in Dutse, the state’s capital.

He said four people were killed at campaign rallies during the period in different parts of the state while many sustained injuries.

Mr Ringim blamed security agencies, including the police for dereliction of duties. He claimed that the police did not take the necessary measures expected of them against politicians that violated the Peace Accord signed in 2022 during the flag-off of campaign rallies.

“Before starting our campaign rallies in 2022, we all came here and signed the Peace Accord, and we all agreed that non of us would violate the agreement, but what happened after that was so many criminal activities followed.

“All my billboards, posters, and anything that has the sign of our party, the NNPP were broken. Innocent people were attacked and killed in about five local government areas in the state.

“Our people were attacked in Maigatari, Guri, Kazaure, Ronni, Hadejia and Dutse local government areas. In some of these attacks, people were killed while in the remaining places, people were maimed”, Mr Ringim said.

Mr Aminu said security agencies have failed to do anything about it, even after he made a complaint to the police.

“I wrote a special complaint letter to the state police command, but nothing has been done about it, no arrest, so the security men did nothing to enforce the compliance of the last peace accord”, Mr Ringim said.

Responding to the allegation, the commissioner of police in charge of the state, Emmanuel Effiom, said security agencies did the best they could. He said several miscreants were arrested.

“When we received the complaints, we sent our men to investigate the matter, and after that, all the perpetrators of the crimes were arrested and presently they are in the prison here in Dutse’, Mr Effiom said.

Also commenting on the peace accord, the Deputy Inspector General of police sent to monitor the governorship election in the state, Hafis Muhammad, said he and the CP will make sure the election is peaceful.

“The agreement on the peace accord means people should know that Nigeria is a country built on the established law and order, in which if anybody wants to test our will and cause trouble in Jigawa state, we will deal with that person”, Mr Mohammad wanted.

The political parties which signed the peace accord were the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) All Progressive Grant Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

