The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said it will conduct a supplementary election in Tudun Wada, Doguwa federal constituency in Kano state.

The constituency is being represented by Ado Doguwa, who is facing a murder charge after he was allegedly involved in a violent disturbance after the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC cancelled the election held in the constituency saying Mr Doguwa was declared the winner by the returning officer, Ibrahim Yakassai, under duress.

INEC faulted Mr Doguwa’s victory days after he was arrested, charged and arraigned on murder charges which he allegedly committed on the day of the election.

Announcing the reviewed results, Mr Yakassai, a professor, stated that elections show that Mr Doguwa’s APC got 39,732, while his main challenger of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) got 34, 798, and the PDP candidate scored 7,091.

According to the returning officer, results from 13 polling units were cancelled.

He said the total number of voters in the polling units that were cancelled was more that the margin of vote difference cast in favour of the APC and NNPP.

He explained that the total number of PVCs collected in the 13 polling units that were cancelled stood at 6,917 as against the over 4000 votes margin between APC and NNPP.

He said INEC will conduct supplementary elections in the affected units to determine the winner of the election.

The official did not, however, announce the date on which the supplementary election will be conducted.

