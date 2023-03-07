The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna, Isah Ashiru, on Tuesday received a boost in his quest to clinch the governorship seat of the state as nine political parties endorsed his candidacy.

Mr Ashiru is the main challenger of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Sani.

The contest has taken a dramatic turn in the state since the presidential election that saw the APC losing the state and losing the two senatorial seats they currently occupy in the Senate to the PDP.

While the APC is preaching on the Muslim-muslim ticket among the majority muslim north of the state, the PDP is hoping to consolidate on the the defeat they meted on APC in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

The political alliance

Nine governorship candidates of different political parties in Kaduna endorsed Mr Ashiru, as their consensus candidate ahead of 11 March governorship elections.

The parties are Young Progressives Party, (YPP), the African Alkiance (AA) , the Allied People’s Movement (APM), the All People’s Party (APP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Accord Party, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Action Democratic Party, (ADP).

The political parties under the platform of the ‘Kaduna State Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum,’ argued that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is not done for the good and interest of the state.

In his speech at the occasion, which held in Kaduna the chairman of the Forum, who is the governorship candidate of the YPP, Sanin Yaya, said they chose Mr Ashiru because they believe in his ability to bring better development and unite the people of the state.

“This decision is borne out of our genuine desire to have one and indivisible state irrespective of tribal or religious differences, and we are confident that Isah Ashiru Kudan is the only candidate that will unify the state.

“Today, we wish to announce our support and loyalty to Isah Ashiru the governorship candidate of the PDP.

“We took this decision after extensive consultation with our party members as well as the good people of Kaduna State.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind the good people of Kaduna State of the hardship and pain inflicted on them by this APC administration, from an unjustified high rate of taxes to authoritarian leadership and the ego. From the increase of school fees to tertiary institutions to the unlawful disengagement of teachers, local government staff and the removal of traditional rulers, ” he said.

Mr Ashiru who also attended the meeting thanked the political parties and promised to run an inclusive government if he succeeded at the polls.

