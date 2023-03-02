The police in Kano State on Wednesday said they have arrested a chieftain of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Aliyu Madaki, over the alleged illegal possession of firearms during a presidential campaign rally of Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano.

Mr Madaki’s photo carrying a firearm at the rally in Kano went viral on social media.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said Mr Madaki is in the custody of the criminal investigation department of the police command and facing interrogation.

“Aliyu Sani Madaki is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Kano State Police Command undergoing investigation,” Mr Kiyawa said.

Mr Madaki, is now a member-elect, for the Dala Federal constituency under the NNPP.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least four people were feared killed after a clash between supporters of the All Progressive Congress(APC) and the NNPP in the Kano metropolis.

Among those killed was a supervising councillor representing the Fagge D2 ward in the Fagge Local Government Area of the state. The deceased, Garba Isah, was a member of the APC.

The arrest of Mr Madaki followed that of his APC counterpart, Alhassan Ado, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, who has been arrested and charged with murder.

Mr Doguwa, alongside others, was for criminal conspiracy, and culpable homicide. He was also charged with causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting disturbance.

A Magistrate, Ibrahim Yola, remanded Mr Ado, till 7 March for the hearing of his bail application.

