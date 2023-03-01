Kaduna State police have announced a ban on all celebration rallies by supporters of political parties following the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the state’s police command, Mohammed Jalige, said the citizens should avoid an act that may incite others.

” The command wishes to notify the general public that all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters for or against winners/losers of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections have been banned in the state.

”Any deliberate act to violate the ban or cause breakdown of law and order under whatever guise would not be tolerated, as the full wrath of the law would be bought to bear.

Security agencies have been deployed and directed to ensure the full enforcement of the ban

“All persons with intent to violate the order are warned to desist from that, as the command in collaboration with other sister agencies is fully prepared to deal decisively with such persons in accordance with extant laws.

“The command uses this medium to call on the members of the public not to relent in supporting security agencies in delivering their mandates of securing lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna state, “Jalige said.

The elections

Despite winning the presidential election, the APC lost several of its National Assembly seats after the election in Kaduna State.

The final result of Saturday’s National Assembly Elections in the state shows the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 70 per cent of the seats contested.

PDP won 10 of the 16 House of Representatives seats.

The APC won in four, while the Labour Party secured two seats.

The PDP won all three Senatorial seats in the State.

List of the winners and their political parties below

SENATORIAL DISTRICTS

Kaduna North – Alhaji Khalid Mustapha (PDP)

Kaduna Central – Alhaji Lawal Umar (PDP)

Kaduna South – Mr Sunday Katanga (PDP)

FEDERAL CONSTITUENCIES

Birningwari/Giwa- Mr Zubairu Jibrin (APC)

Kaduna North – Mr Bello El-Rufai (APC)

Lere – Mr Ahmed Munir (APC)

Zaria – Mr Tajudeen Abbas (APC)

Jema’a/ Sanga – Mr Daniel Amos (PDP)

Sabongari – Mr Sadiq Abdullahi (PDP)

Kachia/Kagarko – Mr David Gurara (PDP)

Kauru – Mr Bashir Yusuf (PDP)

Soba – Mr Yahaya Richifa (PDP)

Igabi – Mr Hussaini Jalo (PDP)

Zangon Kataf/Jaba – Mr Amos Gwamna (PDP)

Ikara/Kubau – Mr Aliyu Mustapha (PDP)

Kaduna South – Mr Abdulkarim Kero (PDP)

Makarfi/Kudan – Mr Umar Ajilo (PDP)

Kaura – Mr Donatus Mathew (LP)

Chikun/Kajuru – Mr Ekene Adams (LP)

