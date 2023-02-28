Bello El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Kaduna North Federal Constituency of Kaduna State with 51,052 votes.

Mohammed Magaji Garba of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and returning officer for the House of Representatives, Kaduna North, announced the result at the Magajin Gari Collation Centre in Kaduna on Monday.

Mr Garba, a professor, declared Mr El-Rufai, son of the incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, winner of the election having defeated his closest contender, the incumbent member representing the area, Suleiman Samaila Abdu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 34, 808 votes.

Aliyu Mohammed Ahmad of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came third with 10, 148 votes while Shehu Mohammed Faisal of Labour Party (LP) got 7,531votes.

“El-Rufai Mohammed Bello having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,’’ Mr Garba said.

The returning officer said the constituency had 369, 428 registered voters.

He said that out of the 369, 428 registered voters, 110, 269 7 voters were accredited for the election, while 106, 073 valid votes were cast.

(NAN)

