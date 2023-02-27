The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won eight out of eleven federal constituencies in Jigawa State.

It, however, lost the remaining three constituencies to opposition parties.

The APC lost Birnin Kudu and Buji federal constituencies seats to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC Returning Officer, Ahmad Kutama, who announced the results in Dutse, the state capital, said the PDP candidate, Adamu Yakubu, polled 39,998 votes to emerge victorious in the constituency.

Mr Yakubu defeated the APC candidate Magaji Da’u, who scored 36,735.

Also, the APC candidate for Gwaram federal constituency, Isah Idris, lost to incumbent member, Yusuf Galambi, of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) who got 27,831 votes against his 19,252.

The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Awwal Muhammad, came third in the election with 17,779 votes.

INEC also declared Dahiru Make of the PDP winner of Saturday’s election for the Dutse, Kiyawa federal constituency seat.

He scored 47,836 to defeat the incumbent APC member, Abdullahi Kyamba, who got 36,718 votes.

At the Hadejia, Auyo and Kafin-Hausa federal constituency, Ibrahim Usman of APC polled 56,891 votes to defeat his main challenger Suleiman Sidi, of the PDP, who got 40,628 votes.

For Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa and Yankwashi Federal Constituency, Muktar Muhammad of the APC won the election with 49,301 votes, against his rival from the PDP, Hamza Ahmed, who got 29,655 votes.

In Kirikasamma/Birniwa and Guri Federal Constituency, Abubakar Fulata, of the APC won with 44,692 votes against his challenger from the PDP Abba Daguro, who scored 30,654

In the Ringim/Taura Federal Constituency, Sa’adatu Wada, of the APC scored 38,612 against his opponent from the PDP

Gambo Gujungu got 24,518.APC

In the Jahun Miga Federal Constituency result, Yusuf Sa’idu of the APC won with 39,746 votes to defeat Uba Magaji of the PDP who scored 35,081

In Babura /Garki Federal Constituency, Isa Dogon-Yaro of APC, emerged winner with 37,443 votes to defeat Haruna Sani of the PDP who got 24,622.

In Malammadori/Kaugama Federal Constituency, the APC candidate got 36,468 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Musbahu Rabiu who got 27,691 votes

