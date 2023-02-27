The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Abdulrahaman Sumaila as the winner of the Kano South Senatorial election.

Ibrahim Barde of Bayero University Kano (BUK), the returning officer, announced Mr Kawu of the new Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner after scoring 319,557 votes.

Mr Barde said Mr Kawu defeated his closest contender, Kabiru Gaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 192,518 votes.

Similarly, the INEC declared NNPP’s Garba Ibrahim Disu as the winner of the Gwale Federal Constituency of the state.

The Returning Officer, Aliyu Kantudu of BUK, announced the results at Gwale on Monday.

Mr Kantudu said Mr Disu scored 40,282 votes to defeat his closest rival, Abdullahi Lawal of the APC, who scored 9,726 votes.

INEC also announced Dankawu Idris of the NNPP as the winner of the Kumbotso Federal Constituency of the state.

Abdulkadir Magashi, the returning officer, announced the results in Kumbotso Local Government Area on Monday.

Mr Magaji said Mr Idris scored 36,707 votes, while Manniru Babba Dan Agundi of the APC clinched 9,556 votes.

In the same vein Garba Galadanchi, the returning officer for Tarauni Federal Constituency, declared Muktar Umar of NNPP as the winner of the parliamentary election after scoring 26,273 votes.

Mr Galandanchi said Mr Umar defeated Hafiz Mohammed Kawu of the APC who scored 15,931 votes.

