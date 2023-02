The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Tajuddeen Abbas of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

Aminu Mohammed of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, announced the result in Zaria on Monday.

Mr Mohammed said Mr Abbas secured 49,595 votes to defeat his closest rival, Shuaibu Musa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 47,419 votes.

He said that Sulaiman Dabo of the Labour Party scored 13,882 to come third, while Dikko-Shamsuddeen Abubakar of NNPP polled 4,076 votes.

“Tajuddeen Abbas of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and returned elected,’’ Mr Mohammed said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Abbas will serve a fourth term as a member representing the constituency in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

(NAN)

