Dan Amos of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the National Assembly election for Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

The Returning Officer, Yunusa Umaru, who declared the result in Kafanchan on Monday, said that Mr Amos polled 32,578 to defeat his closest rival, Anto Usman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 26,793 votes.

Mr Umaru said that Avejagbi Moses of the Labour Party (LP) came third with 22, 979 votes while New Nigeria People’s Party’s (NNPP) Adamu Ransome came fourth with 1,066 votes.

“Mr Dan Amos of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring the highest votes, is hereby declared the winner,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Amos is a former Council Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. (NAN)

