The former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, has won the Gombe Central North Senatorial District, defeating the incumbent, Saidu Alkali of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gombe North consists of five Local Government areas, namely, Gombe, Kwami, Dukku, Funakaye and Nafada.

Umaru Gurama, the deputy vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere (FUK ) and Returning Officer of Gombe North announced the result on Monday in the Malamsidi headquarters of Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe.

He said that Mr Dankwambo of the PDP polled 143155 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alkali of the APC, who scored votes 77,948.

”Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

He said 239,339 voters were accredited but 237,116 voted.

The Returning Officer (RO) said 8,566 votes were rejected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Dankwambo contested in the 2019 elections but was defeated by Alkali.

(NAN)

