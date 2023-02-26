The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is leading his two main rivals Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rab’iu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Katsina State.

So far, Mr Tinubu has won 18 local government areas, while Atiku has triumphed in 11 in the 29 local government areas where results have been collated and announced so far.

The state has 34 local government areas.

Mr Tinubu has polled a total of 407,979 votes, while Mr Atiku has 389,776 votes.

Mr Kwankwaso, who has yet to win in any local government area, is trailing with 47,532 votes.

Atiku of PDP won in Batsari Local Government area with 8,889 against Mr Tinubu’s 7,017 while the NNPP got 1,096 in the area.

He also won Mashi with 16,086, APC with 12,868 and NNPP got 1107.

Another local government area in which Atiku won is Kurfi where he polled 12,528 ahead of Mr Tinubu who got 11,203. The PDP candidate also won Batagarawa with 16,987 against 13,950 polled by Mr Tinubu.

Atiku also won Dutsin Ma with 17,917 ahead of Mr Tinubu who got 13,233 and Mr Kwankwaso who got 3,799.

Kusada local government also went to the PDP with 10,990 while APC got 7,442 and NNPP polled 474.

He has also won Kankiya with 17,426 ahead of Mr Tinubu who has 10,658 and Mr Kwankwaso 700.

Atiku also won Kankara with 22,035 against Mr Tinubu’s14,456 and Mr Kwankwaso’s 1,774.

In Mani, Atiku polled 18,998 while Mr Tinubu got 14,334 and Mr Kwankwaso 3,361. In Bakori, the PDP candidate got 20,070 while Mr Tinubu 15,036. In Jibia, Atiku won with 13,761 ahead of Mr Tinubu with 10,690.

Mr Tinubu got 18

Mr Tinubu, however, won at Matazu with 12,008 ahead of Mr Atiku who got 9,644 and Mr Kwankwaso who polled 415. In Kaita, APC got 14,595, PDP 11,793 and NNPP 799.

In Musawa LGA, APC has 14,360, PDP 10,603 and NNPP 2,033. Mr Tinubu won Ingawa with 12,315 while Atiku got 12,152 and Mr Kwankwaso 3,388.

In Charanci, Mr Tinubu got 12,779 Atiku got 8,020 and Mr Kwankwaso 609.

In Dutsi LGA, the APC candidate polled 9,258 votes ahead of Atiku’s 8,074 and Mr Kwankwaso’s 289.

Mai’Adua local government area was won by Mr Tinubu with 19,098 ahead of Atiku who got 14,096 while Mr Kwankwaso got 747.

Mr Tinubu got 16,578 in Bindawa ahead of Atiku who polled 12,582 and Mr Kwankwaso with 2,918.

Baure was also won by the APC with 21,661 while Atiku got 16,820 and Mr Kwankwaso got 592. He also won in Zango LGA with 13,891 while Atiku got 10,791 and Mr Kwankwaso got 345.

Mr Tinubu also won Danja with 16,202, Atiku 14,004 and Mr Kwankwaso 1,920. Faskari also went to Mr Tinubu who got 17,180, Atiku 15,667 and Mr Kwankwaso 1,445.

The APC flagbearer also won Kafur with 23,517, Atiku polled 13,167 and Mr Kwankwaso 4,448. Mr Tinubu also won Daura with 16,889 while Atiku got 12,913 and Mr Kwankwaso got 2,368.

