Kano North senator, Barau Jibrin, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been re-elected to the Senate for the third time.
Mr Jibrin was declared winner of the senatorial election held on 25 February.
INEC Returning Officer for the senatorial district, Tijjani Bamanga, announced the result in Bichi Local Government Area – senatorial headquarters of the zone.
According to the official Mr Jibrin polled 234, 652 votes to defeat the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party, (NNPP) Abdullahi Baffa, who scored 177,014.
Mr Jibrin was first elected into the upper legislative chamber in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. He is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation.
See details of the result of Kano North Senatorial District below:
LGA: 13 Local Government Areas
Total Registered votes – 1, 187, 492
Total Accredited votes – 447, 148
APC – 234, 652
PDP – 12, 751
NNPP – 177, 014
LP – 1, 258
Total valid votes – 432, 087
Rejected votes – 8, 904
Total votes cast – 440, 991
