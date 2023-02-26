The police in Kano have confirmed a fire incident at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Takai Local Government Area of Kano State.

The police spokesperson of the police in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said the fire was the work of arsonists.

“The unidentified armed men invaded the local government office of INEC and set the generator on fire, part of the generator and the building were gutted by fire.

“The security agencies responded and rescue the electoral officers, the situation is under control,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES witnessed how the electoral officers were transported to the INEC head office in Kano amid heavy security. Most of them are corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

It was gathered that the incident happened at around 09:30 a.m.

The attack occurred as INEC officials were awaiting the arrival of the last two wards (Takai and Kachako) in the local government.

