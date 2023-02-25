Voting has continued in most parts of Katsina State especially in the metropolis despite the expiration of the period stipulated for the exercise.

Although the stipulated time for voting is from 8:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m, PREMIUM TIMES observed that voting was still in progress in some polling units as of 4 p.m.

The development followed the delay in arrival of materials and electoral officials.

The exercise has, however, been concluded in other polling units.

At President Muhammadu Buhari’s polling unit PU 003 Kofar Baru Babban Tone quarters Sarkin Yara A ward Daura, voting was still ongoing as of 4:09 p.m. just like in PU 009 Wakilin Kudu III in the Katsina metropolis.

Voting is ongoing at PU 011 Kofar Durbi, Makera at the metropolis. In Wakilin Arewa 1, ATC, there were long male and female queues.

“Voting started around 11 a.m. here, so it’s normal for them to extend the time since it’s not our fault,” Abdurrazaq Kafin Soli, a voter, told PREMIUM TIMES.

At Tamaske village, Dogo/Game PU 002, Dutsi Local Government Area, this newspaper observed that voting was still ongoing as of 4:20 p.m.

INEC had repeatedly said voters who will be in the queue before 2.30 p.m. will be allowed to vote after the expiration of the period stipulated for the exercise.

Meanwhile, sorting results has started in Wakilin Kudu III PU 051 and Wakilin Gabas 1 PU 050.

