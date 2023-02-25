President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside his wife, Aisha, and other family members cast their votes at polling unit 003, Sarkin Yara A, Kofar Baru, Daura, Katsina State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president and his wife arrived at the polling unit at about 9.57 a.m., amid cheers from other people present.
The president, who was accredited immediately after arriving at the unit, cast his vote after undergoing verification by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Mr Buhari then displayed his ballot paper, as the crowd at the polling unit insisted to see it and he responded cheerfully.
He urged all the candidates to accept the outcome of the elections as the choice of the electorate.
(NAN)
