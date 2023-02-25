Voting is expected to start late in many parts of the Katsina metropolis in Katsina State.

As of 9 a.m., prospective voters were still waiting for the arrival of electoral officials in many polling units visited by PREMIUM TIMES in the area.

At PU 003 Makurdi Rimi, voters were still waiting for electoral officials as of 08:53 a.m.

A voter and a Connected Development (CODE) observer, Bishir Dauda, told PREMIUM TIMES the officials were yet to arrive.

“From all indications, the elections in Katsina will not commence on time in spite of the repeated promise by INEC,” he said.

In Kofar Durbi PU 011, in the metropolis, a voter, Aliyu Abdullahi, said he was at the polling unit as early as 7:12 a.m. but no officials were at the polling unit as of 8:57 a.m.

In Mani Local Government Area, an INEC official told PREMIUM TIMES that the delay was due to the misplacement of ballot boxes.

“Yes, we had issues but we’ve started distributing materials. Some of our ad-hoc staff mixed-up big and small boxes containing the (ballot) papers. We had to separate them this morning but everything is okay now,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES however gathered that the INEC local office in Mani was still filled with ad-hoc staff waiting to collect voting materials at 9:03 a.m.

The INEC director of voter education and publicity in Katsina, Shehu Sa’idu, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the delays.

Nigerians go to the polls today to elect a new president and members of parliament.

