At least four people were feared killed on Thursday after a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano metropolis.

Witnesses said the clash reportedly occurred along the Zaria Expressway when supporters of the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, gathered to welcome him on his way to a rally in the metropolis.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES many others were injured in the fracas.

The police spokesperson in Mano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement said the police arrested 85 suspects after the clash.

The statement, however, did not say if anyone was killed or injured during the clash.

“Recalled that on 22/02/2023 reports were received that, three Political Parties namely; the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) planned to hold political rallies/processions on Thursday, 23/02/2023 within Kano metropolis.

“On receipt of the reports, and the likelihood of clashes and attacks on innocent citizens, the Commissioner of Police for the 2023 General Election, Kano State Command, Muhammad Yakubu immediately summoned the representatives of the three political parties to an emergency meeting to find a solution to the impasse.

“Unfortunately, there was no headway with their planned rallies/processions. The Commissioner of Police passionately appealed to the consciousness of the representatives that this is not in the best interest of the fragile security of the state. Given this, the three political parties were advised to postpone the planned rallies/procession.

“Today, 23/02/2023, clearance operations conducted by Joint Teams of security agencies after reported clashes led to the arrest of Eighty-Five (85) suspects that claimed to be of different Political Parties and the recovery of dangerous weapons. An investigation is in progress.

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of the State for their understanding, encouragement and support. We seek your continuous cooperation to ensure a peaceful 2023 General Election,” the police statement said.

