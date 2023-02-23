The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali has appointed Kolo Yusuf to Katsina from Zamfara State as the new Katsina State Commissioner of Police

Another commissioner of police, Godwin Aghaulor, and two deputy commissioners of police, Hayatu Shaffa and Johnson Adenola were also posted to the state to take charge of elections matters.

The police spokesperson in the state, Isa Gambo, told PREMIUM TIMES that the deployment was part of the IGP’s efforts to ensure the 2023 general elections are free, fair and credible.

While Mr Aghaulor is to coordinate and supervise elections in the Katsina central zone, Mr Shaffa is expected to oversee elections matters in the southern zone (Funtua) while Mr Adenola would be in charge of the northern (Daura) zone of the state.

The top police were deployed on Tuesday and have started working.

Mr Gambo, a superintendent, said Mr Yusuf, the new commissioner, has met with all heads of security agencies in the state.

“It was unequivocally and unanimously agreed that all Heads of Security agencies in the state will step up stringent measures with a view of providing watertight security at all polling units in the state that will give every citizen an opportunity to cast his vote freely without fear of any attack or molestation by any criminal element.

“The Heads of security agencies have provided formidable strategies through synergy and partnership among themselves that will ensure the success of the general elections and towards achieving free, fair and credible general elections in the state,” Mr Gambo said.

Zone 14 gets new AIG

Meanwhile, a new Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ahmed Abdurahman, has assumed duty as the new AIG in charge of Zone 14 Katsina.

The AIG will supervise Katsina and Kaduna police commands during the 2023 general elections, according to Shehu Sulaiman, the Zonal police spokesperson.

“In fulfilment of this objective, the AIG will strengthen the existing synergy between the police and critical stakeholders in the zone, especially the sister security agencies.

“All hands must be on deck to safeguard this forthcoming election’s integrity,” he said.

The spokesperson said Mr Abdurahman would strengthen the security of the zone before, during and after the polls.

