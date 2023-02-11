One person was killed in Jigawa State on Friday at a campaign rally of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Maigatari Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, in a statement, confirmed the incident. He said the police have arrested five suspects in connection with the killing.

“The PDP governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido, led the PDP’s campaign rally in Maigatari on Friday where the violent clash between the PDP supporters and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led to the death of one person.

“That on Friday 10th February, at about 6:20 p.m. while the PDP gubernatorial candidate is conducting a rally at Maigatari Local Government Area.

“As they arrived APC secretariat clash erupted, and the Santuraki Vanguard attacked one Abdullahi Isyaku, 37 of Gangare quarters Maigatari town.

“The victim was rushed to the Gumel General Assembly Hospital and later died while receiving treatment. Five suspects were nabbed and are being investigated,” the police spokesperson said.

The killing in the PDP campaign rally in Maitagari followed another one last month in the Kazaure Local Government where one person was killed at the APC campaign rally.

In the Kazaure killing, residents identified the deceased as Halliru Lafka, a resident of Kazaure town.

The killing led to a protest by residents who burnt down the billboards of the senatorial candidate, Mr Husseini, accusing him of allegedly harbouring political thugs, who are destabilising the peace of the town.

