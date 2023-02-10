A media aide to the Governor of Jigawa State, Habibu Muhammad, has been jailed for accusing a contractor of executing substandard road projects in the state.

Mr Muhammad made the claim on a radio programme promoting the achievement of Governor Muhammad Badaru

Magistrate Mustapha Datti of Court No 14, Gyadi Gyadi in Kano State ruled that Mr Muhammad should be detained in prison after the police filed charges against him following a complaint defamation of character by the contractor, Isah Gerawa.

Mr Muhammad’s lawyer, Abdullahi Yelleman, claimed his client, the aide to Governor Muhammad Badaru on Media Content Development, was sent to prison on 30 January without charges after he was arrested by the police in Kano.

He said he voluntarily responded to a police invitation unknown to his that he would be taken to court from there and summarily jailed without charges.

The lawyer, said he was later charged with defamation of character and intimidation, on 2 February.

He said his client pleaded not guilty.

“My client was arrested following a radio program on some road projects executed by Mr Gerawa’s company where he alleged that they are substandard, specific among them is the one from Balago to Kafin-Hausa.

“The programme did not go down well with Mr Gerawa upon which he filed a complaint at the police command in Dutse.”

He said unable to get the police in Dutse to arrest his client, Mr Gerawa allegedly reported the matter to Zone 1 Command in neighbouring Kano.

Mr Muhammad was featured on a weekly radio programme popular in Jigawa and Kano promoting the achievements of Governor Badaru.

When reached for comment the spokesperson of Zone 1 Police Command, Abubakar Ambursa, said he was yet to be briefed about the matter.

