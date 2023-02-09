President Muhammadu Buhari said he wants Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tínubu, because he understands the country well.

Mr Buhari, who was speaking at the palace of Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Thursday, said Mr Tinubu supports people irrespective of religious or ethnic differences.

According to a statement by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a media aide at the Tinubu Media Office, the president also said Mr Tinubu is his long time ally who has also demonstrated the capacity to govern.

“He understands Nigeria very well and he is ever supportive of people wherever they may have come from in Nigeria,” the president told the Sultan.

“I have gone with him to Nasarawa and Katsina and I am here with him today. I will also go with him to any other place. He is the candidate of our party. He emerged from a clearly transparent primary election. We therefore have to follow him as the flagbearer of the party,” he said.

“We are here to seek support and help. I am sure we will get the needed help,” he said.

Mr Buhari appealed to residents of the state to vote for Mr Tinubu in the election.

Tinubu pledges to tackle banditry, revive agriculture

Mr Tinubu, in his campaign speech, pledged to tackle insecurity and improve agricultural activities in the state.

Mr Tinubu said he would prove that he is capable of running the country if elected president.

Mr Tinubu, who described Sokoto State as his home, called on the people of the state to vote for APC candidates and disregard the antics of other candidates.

“In 2015, the new leaders came to sweep the dirt away with a broom. But the dirt is still left on the ground. We said we need to clean some more. I applied to be the vacuum-cleaner so we can clean the dirt,” he told the cheering crowd.

“We promised we will work hard. We will eliminate corruption. We will eradicate the madness called kidnapping. We willl work hard to clean Nigeria of rubbish.

“We promise you better education, job opportunities and better market for our agricultural produce that will make you and your children happy,” he said.

