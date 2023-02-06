The presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu, says he will end banditry, kidnapping and terrorism if elected in the 25 February election.

Mr Tinubu made the commitment on Monday in Katsina during a campaign rally which was turned into a prayer session because of the recent killing of some vigilante operatives in the state by fleeing terrorists.

More than 100 vigilant operatives were killed by terrorists who ambushed them in the Bakori Local Government Area of the state, although the police command in the state put the number at 40

The APC candidate said the rally had to go on because the governor of the state, Aminu Masari, advised that any attempt to cancel it will amount to giving in to the evil actions of the bandits.

Mr Tinubu commended those who managed to attend the rally despite what he called the sorrowful situation in the state.

A statement signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz on behalf of Tinubu Media Office on Monday noted Mr Tinubu charged those who attended the rally not to allow what he called the “Poverty Development Party” to come back to power.

“No to PDP, no to evil, no to killers,” the statement quoted him as chanting to the crowd of party supporters.

President Muhammadu Buhari who attended the rally said despite inheriting a poorly managed country, his administration has done well in turning the fortunes of the party.

Mr Buhari condoled with the people of the state over the banditry attack, urging them to remain courageous and hopeful to defeat terror.

Read the full statement below:

Banditry: APC converts campaign rally to a prayer session, promises end to criminality

– PDP sowed the seed of current woes – Masari

– Remain steadfast, don’t despair –Buhari

The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State on Monday was scaled down to a prayer session over a recent murder of over 40 vigilantes in Bakori Local Government Area of the state by bandits.

Apart from scaling down the number of participants at the rally, which had President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance, the event was conducted in a sober atmosphere at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Party leaders such as the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu told attendees at the event that there were debates on whether to postpone the rally outright in view of the mournful atmosphere.

“We decided to go on because some people are already here and it will be disappointing for them to come without getting to see the President and Asiwaju. But we are here to condole with you. We will be back,” said Governor Bagudu.

In his speech, President Buhari said despite inheriting a poorly managed country, his administration has done well in turning the fortunes of the party.

He condoled the people of Katsina over the banditry attack, urging them to remain courageous and hopeful in order to defeat terror.

Asiwaju Tinubu saluted those who summoned courage to attend the rally in spite of the sorrowful situation, as he expressed condolences to the government and people of Katsina State.

He assured the Katsina electorate of working hard to eliminate banditry in the state.

“We will definitely deal with them. They will not go scot-free. Whether they derive some moment of joy or satisfaction, we are saying we are courageous, we are strong, we believe in Allah and we will defeat them. They are evil. We will eliminate them,” he said.

Tinubu also gave kudos to members of security establishments, assuring them that their sacrifice would be rewarded.

He charged participants not to allow what he called the “Poverty Development Party” to come back to power. “No to PDP, no to evil, no to killers,” he chanted along with the crowd.

In his opening remarks, Katsina State Governor Masari warned Nigerians not to trust PDP with power again.

“They had the opportunity. They didn’t do anything meaningful and now they want to deceive. Don’t fall for their sugar-coated words,” he said.

The APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong urged the Katsina electorate to queue behind President Buhari to support the APC presidential candidate and other candidates.

The event was attended by many party bigwigs, governors, members of the National Assembly and former governors.

Among those in attendance were Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Others were Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farooq, former Governor of Borno, Ali Modu Sheriff and a former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, among others.

Tinubu Media Office

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

February 6, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

