The Jigawa State Government has announced the appointment of Hameem Nuhu Sanusi as the 22nd Emir of Dutse.

He succeeds his father Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi who died on Tuesday in Abuja Hospital after reigning for 28 years.

The appointment followed his unanimous selection by Dutse kingmakers.

Three other contestants which include the Galadima of Dutse, Basiru Muhammad -Sanusi, an elder brother of the deceased emir, lost out in the kingmakers’ selection.

The selection of Mr Nuhu-Sanusi was also approved by the Jigawa State Council of Emirs upon which the governor assented with effect from 5 February.

Until he was appointed Emir of Dutse, Mr Nuhu Sanusi junior held the title of Dan’iyan Dutse.

The new emir is the Managing Director of HMS Energy Limited. He worked with SMD consulting from 2011 to 2016 as Head of the Northern Region.

He was the head of business development at Bilyak Consulting from 2007 to 2011.

Born in 1979, Mr Sanusi studied for BSc and Masters’s at Monash University (MUFY) Sunway College Campus, Malaysia

Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Badaru has congratulated Mr Sanusi on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Dutse.

