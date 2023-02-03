Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has expressed his concern on the hardship faced by the people as a result of the scarcity of the new Naira notes in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the governor’s special adviser on media and public relations, Habibu Nuhu Kila.

According to the statement, the governor is worried over the long queues of people at banks throughout the state.

He said the development has almost crippled economic activities in the state.

Mr Badaru said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy has failed to take cognisance of the local communities in its implementation and therefore called on the apex bank to immediately take all necessary measures to supply enough new notes to commercial banks in the state.

Governor Badaru said he is mindful of the hardship faced by the people and appealed to them to be more patient as the state government would do everything possible to alleviate the predicament.

