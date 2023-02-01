The Kano State Hisbah Board has concluded its investigation of Khadija Rano, who was alleged to have dissolved her marriage to marry her daughter’s suitor.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Lawan Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Kano.

According to the statement, “presenting the report, chairman of the committee who doubles as Deputy Commander in charge of operations of the Board, Malam Hussain Ahmed, said the committee had found out that the marriage was legal and had fulfilled all the necessary criteria.”

Mr Ahmed said Ms Khadija was divorced by her husband and had observed the three months waiting period (iddah) prescribed by Islam, later married a man whom her biological daughter had earlier rejected.

The Deputy Commander dismissed allegations that she was seeing her present husband while married and instigated her husband to divorce her to marry her daughter’s suitor.

“The marriage is legal according to Islam, that was the reason Hisbah Commander in Rano Local Government Area supported and took part in the wedding rites.

The Commander General of the Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, has commended the committee for discharging its responsibilities.

Mr Ibn-Sina said the committee members were carefully selected due to their vast knowledge of Islamic teachings and societal orientation.

He said the general public should desist from spreading fake news and avoiding misconceptions on issues regarding Islam.

He urged them to seek knowledge as Islam was a religion that had jurisdictions regarding marriage, family life and all other related issues of human endeavour.

(NAN)

