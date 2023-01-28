The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tínubu, has said his support for President Muhammadu Buhari is enduring.

This is even as he said there is no friction between him and the president.

Mr Tinubu had recently said the fuel scarcity and the unavailability of the new Naira notes are efforts to sabotage his chances in the election.

Though he didn’t mention those he suspected of sabotaging him, it is widely believed that he was referring to the president who gave the go ahead for the naira to be redesigned.

He was also in Daura Friday night to meet the president on what many think is a last ditch move to convince the president to extend the deadline.

President Buhari’s great supporter

Mr Tinubu spoke while addressing APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday.

In a statement by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a media aide to Mr Tinubu, the presidential candidate promised to tackle the problems bedevilling the state and improve agricultural productivity.

“I have supported President Buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office,” Mr Tinubu said.

Mr Tinubu said President Buhari is leading the nation with courage and selflessness.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied. I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President Buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation,” he said.

In an obvious jab at opposition politicians, Mr Tinubu said they’re misguided people wishing the country bad luck.

“Their vision for Nigeria is the vision of one who cannot see. They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor. They want to eat everything so that you might go hungry. They want to own everything but leave you with nothing.

“We stand here today to affirm that our vision for a greater Nigeria will triumph over their blind vision for a broken Nigeria. Remember, where there is blind vision, there is also blind ambition.

“We will not allow their selfish games to overtake you. President Buhari has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip. Now we must do our part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have for you and our beloved land.

“Do not let those others fool you into returning to the past where you had no hope and had no say regarding the life you shall live and the future you shall enter. The APC remains the best and only hope for a more prosperous and peaceful nation,” the statement quoted Mr Tinubu.

Plans for Zamfara

The former Lagos state governor promised to tackle insecurity and revive the agricultural fortunes of the state.

He said President Buhari and Governor Bello Matawalle had been doing their best to end the banditry problem, pledging to consolidate on the gains recorded.

“My running mate has battled Boko Haram. As governor of Lagos, I too have fought kidnappers and violent criminals. We will use our experience and our vision to defeat the wrongdoers.

“My security plan will empower all branches of security forces. There will be more personnel and we shall improve their ability to identify, pursue and stop the evil – doers. We will use modern air and ground technology to trace and capture these criminals,” he said.

“Zamfara State has great deposits of natural resources. My economic plan is to closely cooperate with the state government to attract the right type of investment in mining. This investment will not exploit the people of Zamfara. Instead, it will open the door to safer mining, better jobs and increased economic growth for the state,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

