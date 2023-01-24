The police in Kano State on Tuesday arrested a suspect for offering officers N1 million bribe to secure the release of a kidnap suspect.

The command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement to reporters, said the suspect, Bamuwa Umaru, 62, was arrested on 16th December last year at Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He approached the officer in charge of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department, Kano State Command, Aliyu Mohammed, a superintendent of police and offered him the sum of one million naira as bribe, Mr Kiyawa said.

“The bribe was meant to secure the release of one Yusuf Ibrahim, 27, of Danjibga Village, Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara State, a suspected kidnapper arrested at Rijiyar Zaki Motor Park Kano.

“Yusuf Ibrahim was arrested by a team of Operation Restore Peace led by Usman Abdullahi, (a Chief Superintendent of Police) in charge of Rijiyar Zaki Division Kano.

“The suspect was arrested after he was identified by a driver they kidnapped along Funtuwa-Gusau Road, and collected the sum of N500,000 as ransom before his release.

“On preliminary investigation, the (earlier) suspect confessed to the crime and further confessed to having participated in a series of kidnappings at Scheme, Yankara, Askari and Kucheri Villages in Katsina and Zamfara states respectively.

“He further confessed that their syndicate members killed about ten (10) of their kidnapped victims, and he alone killed two (2) of the victims. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Mamman Dauda, appreciates the good people of the Kano State, other Security Agencies, the Media, Vigilante Groups and the Command’s Community Policing Stakeholders for their prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation,” Mr Kiyawa said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

