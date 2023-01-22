Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, Sunday unveiled the state’s anthem.

Mr Ganduje said the anthem is meant to inculcate patriotism and to highlight Kano as a major commercial centre, its rich culture and leadership, among other virtues.

In a statement released by Abba Anwar, the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Ganduje assured that his administration would do everything possible to continue preserving the history, culture and business excellence of the state, for the overall development of the country.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

The governor commended his wife, Hafsat Ganduje, a professor, for her ingenuity in initiating the process that resulted in the composition of the anthem, Mr Anwar said.

“I am glad to see that, what Her Excellency my dear wife, Hafsat Ganduje thought of, in developing the state’s anthem, has come to fruition. She did well and she deserves our commendation”

“We are here to show love for our state, our culture, our costumes, our history and to appreciate our state in general.”

“Ours is to promote love, a deep sense of responsibility and to also show the greatness of our dear state. As our national Anthem is bringing us together for the service and unity of our motherland, so also this state Anthem will follow the same pattern at the state level”.

“We are taking this Anthem to the State House of Assembly for legislation. That whenever we have any public function, after singing the national anthem, the state’s anthem will always follow.”

“The anthem showcases how the state excels in commerce, traditional leadership, scholarship, agriculture and hospitality, which stem from rich culture and history,” Mr Ganduje said.

