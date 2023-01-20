The Katsina Emirate Council has confirmed the dismissal of a top district head, the Makaman Katsina, Idris Sulefor allegedly aiding terrorism in his domain.

In a letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES dated 19, January 2023, the Kauran Katsina, who is the district head of Rimi, Aminu Nuhu – Abdulkadir, said the Makama was dismissed after a state government committee found him guilty of charges levelled against him by his people.

“Following a letter the emirate council received from the office of the Secretary Government of the State with reference number SEC/54/Vol. VI/1416, in which the executive governor confirmed that the allegations against you are true. The issues raised against you have led to the disruption of peace in your area. The emirate council, therefore, wishes to inform you that you’ve been relieved of your duties as Makaman Katsina, district head of Bakori,” Mr Abdulkadir, who is the senior Kingmaker at the emirate, said.

Emirate spokesperson, Ibrahim Bindawa, confirmed the sack to PREMIUM TIMES.

The sacked Makaman Katsina has joined a long list of monarchs in the North-west dismissed for allegedly siding with terrorists that have been unleashing mayhem on residents for over a decade.

The act of terrorism has led to the death and displacement of millions of people.

In 2021, the Katsina State government and the Emirate Council announced the dismissal of Sarkin Pawwan Katsina, the district head of Kankara, Yusuf Lawal, who was found to be supporting terrorists and disrupting community efforts to fight the terrorists.

In Zamfara State, two second-class emirs of Zurmi and Dansadau, Atiku Abubakar and Hussaini Umar, respectively as well as the district head of Birnin Tsaba, Sulaiman Ibrahim, were sacked and later deposed for aiding terrorism in their respective domains.

Monarchs and banditry

A social historian, Baba Bala – Katsina said there are many factors that make traditional rulers collaborate with terrorists in their domains.

“The monarchs fear that they could be subjects of attacks and intimidation by the bandits and there is little the Nigerian state could do about it. They see how their colleagues in Katsina and other North-west states have either been abducted or killed and nothing is done. So they often have to surrender to bandits’ needs for fear of abduction or killing.

“Sometimes, the monarch carelessly got involved in talking with the terrorists without knowing the implications of doing that.

“They are sometimes attracted by the material gains because a high-profile crime such as this thrives when it has the support of a segment of traditional rulers, the security agencies, the judiciary and the politicians. Any high-profile crime that doesn’t have the support of some people within these institutions, could hardly persist. So their involvement could fall within this category,” he said.

