The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna Command, Idris Adah, on Thursday commiserated with families and colleagues of the personnel of the agency killed by bandits in Kaduna State on Monday

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Habeeb Badamasi, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna on Friday.

Seven personnel of NSCDC and five others were killed in an ambush by bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The commandant who attended the funeral service of one of the slain officers, Fidelis Yusuf, at ECWA Gospel Church Mararaban Rido, Kaduna, on Thursday, said the men were heroes who would be remembered forever because of the active roles they played as defenders of the defenceless.

Mr Adah, who was represented at the funeral by the Deputy Commandant, Administration, Aminu Shaba, said the killing of the men was unfortunate. He prayed that God should comfort the immediate families, friends, and relatives of the deceased.

Mr Badamasi also disclosed that one victim of the attack, Shamsudeen Labaran, was buried on 10 January at Anguwa Dosa Cemetery.

Also, the remains of another victim, Augustine Simon, had been conveyed to Benue for burial.

“The remaining four officers will be given final respect at the command on Saturday before their burial,” he said.

“Speaking during a brief service in honour of the late Inspector Yusuf, Adah described him as a hero.”

Buhari condoles with the family

Earlier on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari said he was saddened by the killing of the personnel, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the death of seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who were ambushed and killed by bandits in Kaduna State while on official duty,” Mr Shehu wrote.

“President Buhari described the loss of the NSCDC personnel as a tragic event and salutes the courage of the men who gave their lives to the nation.”

Mr Shehu quoted the president as saying, “The NSCDC personnel who braved all challenges to guard our nation and its people had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families and their compatriots in the service. May Almighty God grant them and the entire service the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The president directed the military to seek the attackers and “make them pay the price.”

A family member of one of the slain officers, Shamsudeen Labaran, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna said he was heartbroken by his death.

“As you can see, we just buried our son and brother. He died protecting others. We pray Allah will grant him paradise in heaven.

“Shamsudden’s body was brought to us and as Muslims, we buried him immediately, as it is in Islam,” Imam Sani said.

